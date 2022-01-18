1 hour ago - News

Florida photographer honored by Garden Clubs of America

Ben Montgomery
A bird sits on a plant, cawing into the air
Photo: Carlton Ward Jr./Path of the Panther

Florida conservationist and wildlife photographer Carlton Ward Jr. has been named a 2022 honorary member of the Garden Clubs of America, becoming just the sixth Floridian to be extended this honor in the 105 years since the Garden Club of America began awarding honorary memberships.

  • In 2010, Ward founded the Florida Wildlife Corridor project to connect all of Florida’s national and state parks with tracts of open land from the Panhandle to the Keys.
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis then signed the Florida Wildlife Corridor bill into law last year.

What they're saying: "An eighth-generation Floridian descended from a pioneer ranching family, Mr. Ward's photographs show how farmers and ranchers are part of the solution, protecting biodiversity and wildlife corridors," the club said in a statement.

Carlton Ward Jr. sits in the water with his reflection smiling back at him.
Carlton Ward Jr. Photo courtesy Veronica Runge
