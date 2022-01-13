Florida's stockpiled COVID tests can be used

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The FDA extended the expiration date on one million COVID-19 test kits that have become a political football in recent weeks, per the Times/Herald.

What happened: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a candidate for governor, had blasted the DeSantis administration for letting kits expire in a warehouse as Omicron sent Floridians scrambling for tests.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in turn blamed the federal government for failing to extend the expiration date.

Flashback: Until the recent Omicron surge, there was little demand for tests. The state didn't want to administer the ones in the warehouse for fear they were faulty, the Times/Herald reported.

What's next: The tests are in high demand. Orange County immediately asked for 100,000.