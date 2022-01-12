A readers's guide to the best pizza in Tampa Bay
We've got cooks down here from the world's best places for pizza — New York, Chicago . . . New Jersey — so it stands to reason that the Tampa Bay area would therefore also have some great freaking pizza.
- All it took was asking. We asked readers for the very best pizzerias in Tampa Bay, and here's what you said:
- Due Amici, Ybor City
- Eddie and Sam's, Downtown Tampa
- Fabrica Pizza, St. Pete
- Forbici, Hyde Park
- Joey Brooklyn's, St. Pete
- Lee's Grocery, Tampa Heights
- Pizza Box, St. Pete
- Pizza Suprema, Lutz
- Pizzeria Gregario, Safety Harbor
- NYNY, South Tampa
- Shell Point Pizza, Ruskin
- Slyce, Madeira Beach
- South Tampa Pizza, South Tampa
- Verrazzano’s New York Pizza, Clearwater
- Flippers Pizzeria, St. Pete
- Classic Pizza, Fort Meade
- The Nona Slice House, Safety Harbor
- Hampton Station, Seminole Heights
- Beach Pizza Plus, Seminole
- Sally O'Neal's, South Tampa
- Cristino's Coal Oven Pizza, Clearwater
- Brooklyn Pizza Company, Seminole
- Mike's Pizza, Largo
- Madison Avenue Pizza, Dunedin
- Colony Grill, St. Pete
- Cappy’s, multiple locations
- Leaning Tower of Pizza, New Port Richey
- Siri's Gourmet Burgers and Pizza, Gulfport
- Paul's Chicago Pizza, Clearwater
- Gennaro's, St. Pete Beach
- Gigi's Italian Restaurant, St. Pete Beach
For vegan or vegetarian options:
- Ground Foods Cafe, Seminole Heights
- Tampa Pizza Co., Downtown Tampa
- Flatbread & Butter, St. Pete
- Gourmet Pizza Company, South Tampa
