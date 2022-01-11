46 mins ago - Politics

Sarasota-based Cyber Ninjas dissolves

Ben Montgomery
A contractor for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate transports ballots from the 2020 general election on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
A contractor for Cyber Ninjas transports general election ballots in 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Sarasota's Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm that drew national attention after being picked to audit presidential ballots in Arizona, has dissolved after a disastrous week, its CEO told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

What's new: Doug Logan said he and remaining employees had been let go due to cash flow issues unrelated to a $50,000-a-day fine levied by a judge last Thursday to compel the firm to fill a public records request from The Arizona Republic.

How it happened: The $5.6 million review of the more than 2 million votes cast in Maricopa, Arizona's largest county, came after supporters of former President Trump insisted his loss in the state was the result of fraud.

Yes, but: The politically-driven effort to challenge the integrity of the election may still have served its purpose.

What they’re saying: "Many people in positions of power, they fed into this, for they simply turned a blind eye," said the board of supervisors chairman, Bill Gates, a Republican, per the New York Times. "They've listened to the loud few and told them what they want to hear, and that's the easy thing to do. But here, we don't do what's easy. We do what's right."

What's next: The judge in the public records case warned he would fine individuals if the company was defunct.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more