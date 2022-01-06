Minimum wage increases in record number of states

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: NELP/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Florida is among a record number of states and cities increasing their minimum wage in 2022, with many exceeding $15 an hour, according to a new report.

Driving the news: The National Employment Law Project found that 25 states and 56 municipalities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022.

Florida voters approved a mandate to make minimum wage $15 an hour by 2026. It increased to $10 an hour in late September and will increase by a dollar every September until 2026.

The big picture: Companies are experiencing a labor shortage with workers quitting in large numbers, citing low pay as one of the major culprits. Others have engaged in strikes or other forms of worker-led activism, writes Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.