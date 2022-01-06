A record 1,101 manatees died in Florida in 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Florida recorded an astonishing 1,101 manatee deaths last year, according to the state's final preliminary 2021 mortality report published Wednesday.

The number smashes the previous record of 830 set in 2013.

Between the lines: Even though the first dead manatee of 2021 was found in Tampa Bay, officials believe the record is due mostly to depleted seagrass beds around a main manatee winter feeding ground at the Indian River Lagoon.

The number of reported deaths in December was far higher than November despite a supplemental feeding program, which could forecast another rough winter ahead.

What's new: For more than a decade, fertilizer leaching and stormwater runoff were thought to be the major drivers of the harmful algal blooms that kill seagrass, but new research shows that septic systems deserve more blame.