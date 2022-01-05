2 hours ago - Real Estate

Tampa tops list of hot housing markets

Ben Montgomery
Illustration of a real estate for sale sign with a fire emoji on it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Our real estate market is coming into the new year hot: Zillow just released its 2022 market predictions and Tampa topped the list.

  • The typical home value in Tampa is $323,040. Zillow forecasts home values will rise 24.6% through November 2022.

State of play: The hottest markets were in the Sun Belt, where home buyers can find relatively affordable living and pleasant year-round outdoor activities.

  • Following Tampa are Jacksonville, Raleigh, San Antonio, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando and Austin.

What's next: Zillow economists expect the overall housing market to cool from 2021, but sellers will remain in the driver's seat.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more