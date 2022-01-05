Tampa tops list of hot housing markets

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Our real estate market is coming into the new year hot: Zillow just released its 2022 market predictions and Tampa topped the list.

The typical home value in Tampa is $323,040. Zillow forecasts home values will rise 24.6% through November 2022.

State of play: The hottest markets were in the Sun Belt, where home buyers can find relatively affordable living and pleasant year-round outdoor activities.

Following Tampa are Jacksonville, Raleigh, San Antonio, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando and Austin.

What's next: Zillow economists expect the overall housing market to cool from 2021, but sellers will remain in the driver's seat.