The best taco at Tampa's Mekenita Cantina
👋 Hey! Ben here.
It took a few trips, but I’ve finally found the best dish on the menu at Mekenita Cantina, a gem of a Mexican restaurant in central Tampa featuring Oaxacan cuisine.
The chili garlic-rubbed smoked pork tacos are lights out.
- I could eat a plate of the pulled pork alone, but it comes on a fresh flash-fried corn tortilla, topped with chipotle salsa and — the best part — habañero Taki crumbles.
