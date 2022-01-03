44 mins ago - Food and Drink

The best taco at Tampa's Mekenita Cantina

Ben Montgomery
The pork tacos at Mekenita Cantina in Tampa.
The pork tacos at Mekenita Cantina in Tampa. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

👋 Hey! Ben here.

It took a few trips, but I’ve finally found the best dish on the menu at Mekenita Cantina, a gem of a Mexican restaurant in central Tampa featuring Oaxacan cuisine.

The chili garlic-rubbed smoked pork tacos are lights out.

  • I could eat a plate of the pulled pork alone, but it comes on a fresh flash-fried corn tortilla, topped with chipotle salsa and — the best part — habañero Taki crumbles.
  • Go. Eat. Let us know what you think by emailing [email protected]
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more