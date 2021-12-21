51 mins ago - Sports

USF athletes making (some) NIL side money

Ben Montgomery
South Florida Bulls guard Elena Tsineke drives around Tennessee Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston in November.
South Florida guard Elena Tsineke drives against Tennesee in November. Photo: Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of South Florida student-athletes are getting paid routinely for appearances, social media posts and sports camps under new rules allowing them to profit off such deals.

Driving the news: Per USF records provided to Axios, Bulls have capitalized on their "name, image and likeness" (NIL) at least 111 times for a total of nearly $13,000 since the new rules went into effect this summer.

Why it matters: Nobody's making huge money, but $100 for a social media post or $50 for a public appearance can go a long way toward helping college athletes get by.

  • The largest payment by far was $3,500 for an undisclosed deal.

Flashback: The NCAA's new NIL rules, which took effect July 1, let student-athletes benefit financially from their college careers while they're still playing.

Zoom in: USF gave us limited information — no names or specifics about each paid gig. But the data does give us a picture of how the change in policy is playing out on campus.

  • Some 60% of the disclosures filed through early December involved athletes being paid in exchange for social media posts.
  • Athletes also got paid for working at camps and giving lessons — between $50 and $325 per experience.
  • Five public appearances earned between $50 and $80.

The bottom line: The cost-benefit equation could change as the market grows and groups start helping athletes make the most of the deals. USF has nearly 450 athletes on 19 teams.

  • USF launched a program called BOOST in June, a bundle of NIL programs offering student-athletes instruction in financial literacy and how to build brands and manage assets, as well as a streamlined fair market value evaluation and compliance exchange.
  • And Tampa-based Florida Funders has invested in Philadelphia-based NOCAP Sports, a startup that provides a free platform for athletes and schools to conduct NIL-related transactions with oversight from third parties.
A chart breaking down the number of USF NIL deals by type -- social media leads the list.
Data: University of South Florida
