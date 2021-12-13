Tampa Bay's tops in inflation

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tampa Bay had the highest inflation of any major U.S. metro area measured last month.

Driving the news: November prices for consumer goods and services locally were up 8% from a year ago, per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's higher than in New York City, where prices rose 5% last month.

We're followed closely by the Riverside, Calif., area at 7.9%, and Dallas-Fort Worth at 7.5%.

Why it matters: You're likely paying a lot more for Christmas gifts this year than last.

But it doesn't stop there. Inflation has hit everything from beef to bacon to beds.

Even Dollar Tree has raised its average price tag to $1.25.

And while some families can absorb the added cost of everyday items, inflation can ruin the budgets of those on limited incomes, like many senior citizens in Florida.

The big picture: Nationwide, consumer prices jumped 6.8% last month, the biggest jump in nearly 40 years.