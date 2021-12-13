What you're saying: Holiday tipping in Tampa Bay

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

On Friday we asked: If you're a letter carrier or teacher or any other recipient of holiday tips, what do and don't you want to be gifted/tipped during the holidays?

Here's what you said (anonymously):

✂️ Hairdresser: "I prefer gift cards, cash or wine over other trinkets."

🧹 Housekeeper: We didn’t hear from any housekeepers, but a reader who employs one says: "One full visit's charge (so the last time I see her before the holiday I pay her double)."

✏️ Teachers: "Gift cards are always appreciated. I usually have to throw or give away mugs every year!'

"No one needs more chocolate or food during the holidays."

"A student once gave me a handmade ornament from somewhere in Europe that has stuck with me because of its beauty and uniqueness. This student was far from a favorite, but this gift means I remember him every year for the last 15 years."

💳 What's the best gift card you've received? "I am a family home child care provider … and the families I serve have pooled together to give me $200 nail salon gift cards and Victoria's Secret gift cards. I feel the love all year long!"

🗳 Before you go, help answer some tipping questions with a quick survey. We'll post results next week to see how Tampa Bay compares to other metro areas.