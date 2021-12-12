2 hours ago - Food and Drink
5 Tampa Bay dive bars where you can spend a Bucs gameday
Ben Montgomery
The pours at The Hub in downtown Tampa are legendary. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Looking for a fun place to watch a Bucs game? We pulled together five of our favorite dive bars, with six-word reviews to let you know what you're getting into:

☘️ The Shamrock Pub, downtown Sarasota: Cash only. There's a phone booth.

🥃 The Hub, downtown Tampa: Made Playboy's list of best dives.

🍓 Strawberry Patch Lounge & Package Store, Plant City: It is behind a package store.

😼 Sneaky's, Largo: Forget the game — fried bologna sandwich.

🏝 Ricky T's, Treasure Island: Stick around for the live music.

Tampa Baypostcard

