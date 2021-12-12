Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

44 years later: Looking back on the Bucs' first win

Tom Brady came into this world on Aug. 3, 1977 — just three days before Tampa Bay's winless NFL expansion franchise took the field at Tampa Stadium for the first preseason game of the young team's second treacherous campaign.

Brady is 44 now, and Saturday marked the 44th anniversary of the Buccaneers' first-ever victory, which came in Week 13 that year when the Bucs beat the New Orleans Saints 33-14 to end a 0-26 losing streak.

Some curios from the day:

📬 First-class stamp: $.13

$.13 🛢Quart of Quaker State: $.49

$.49 🥚 Dozen eggs: $.49

$.49 🎟 Ticket prices: $10, $8, $6 and $5 — and you had to wait in line to buy them at the stadium, Maas Brothers or a handful of other locations.

$10, $8, $6 and $5 — and you had to wait in line to buy them at the stadium, Maas Brothers or a handful of other locations. 🚘 Stadium parking: $2

$2 🏈 Starting QB: Gary Huff (Tampa's Leto High School, FSU)

Gary Huff (Tampa's Leto High School, FSU) 🏟 Players to watch: Lee Roy Selmon and Ricky Bell

Lee Roy Selmon and Ricky Bell 🤦‍♂️ What they were saying: "I realize that winning is big in this city, but it wasn’t when I came here." — Bucs coach John McKay to the Tampa Tribune when he was 0-14.

The aftermath: The Saints didn't take their loss well. "We were strangled by the trauma. ... What a nightmare. It was the worst experience of my coaching career. We’re all ashamed for our people, our fans, our organization," Saints coach Hank Stram said at the time.

Walter Payton allegedly said that Saints quarterback Archie Manning told him it would be a "disgrace" to lose to the Bucs.

The Bucs took the smack talk to heart.