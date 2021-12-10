USF weighing five sites for new football stadium
Feast your eyes on this stadium rendering — which USF points out is for "discussion purposes only."
- Still.
Driving the news: USF is considering five sites in an aggressive pursuit of a new stadium, studying things like proximity to student housing and potential for events other than football. They are:
- Southwest corner of Fowler Avenue and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.
- Intramural fields near the Juniper-Poplar residence hall and the lake.
- The MOSI site.
- Fowler Field, where the band practices.
- Sycamore Fields near the athletic district.
What's next: Michael Kelly, vice president for athletics, told USF trustees this week that a new stadium could be finished in time for the 2026 season if the "ball bounces the right way."
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.