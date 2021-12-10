USF weighing five sites for new football stadium

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Feast your eyes on this stadium rendering — which USF points out is for "discussion purposes only."

Still.

Driving the news: USF is considering five sites in an aggressive pursuit of a new stadium, studying things like proximity to student housing and potential for events other than football. They are:

Southwest corner of Fowler Avenue and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Intramural fields near the Juniper-Poplar residence hall and the lake.

The MOSI site.

Fowler Field, where the band practices.

Sycamore Fields near the athletic district.

What's next: Michael Kelly, vice president for athletics, told USF trustees this week that a new stadium could be finished in time for the 2026 season if the "ball bounces the right way."