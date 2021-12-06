50 mins ago - Real Estate
New apartments at Water Street Tampa
Ben Montgomery
Rendering of amenitized new apartment tower called Asher and its private pooldeck
Rendering courtesy Strategic Property Partners

An amenitized new apartment tower called Asher will open soon at 1050 Water St. in Water Street Tampa, the new walkable 56-acre neighborhood transforming downtown Tampa's eastern edge.

Details: Asher developer Strategic Property Partners has also joined with Method Co., a Philadelphia-based hospitality company, to bring the first Florida location of their high-design extended-stay concept, ROOST Apartment Hotel, to Water St.

  • Pre-leasing at Asher begins in January with move-ins slated for March, and ROOST Tampa will open in the building in Spring 2022.
  • Pricing is not yet available.

The intrigue: Asher's 490 luxury apartments — studios to two-bedrooms — will take the top 15 floors, while ROOST Tampa will occupy the first six. They offer:

  • The neighborhood's largest pool deck with cabanas, outdoor kitchens, an indoor-outdoor bar and an entertainment lawn.
  • An amenity suite with fitness center, entertainment space, screening lounge and a co-working space with private conference rooms.
  • A 24-hour concierge.
