New apartments at Water Street Tampa

An amenitized new apartment tower called Asher will open soon at 1050 Water St. in Water Street Tampa, the new walkable 56-acre neighborhood transforming downtown Tampa's eastern edge.

Details: Asher developer Strategic Property Partners has also joined with Method Co., a Philadelphia-based hospitality company, to bring the first Florida location of their high-design extended-stay concept, ROOST Apartment Hotel, to Water St.

Pre-leasing at Asher begins in January with move-ins slated for March, and ROOST Tampa will open in the building in Spring 2022.

Pricing is not yet available.

The intrigue: Asher's 490 luxury apartments — studios to two-bedrooms — will take the top 15 floors, while ROOST Tampa will occupy the first six. They offer: