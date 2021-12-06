New apartments at Water Street Tampa
An amenitized new apartment tower called Asher will open soon at 1050 Water St. in Water Street Tampa, the new walkable 56-acre neighborhood transforming downtown Tampa's eastern edge.
Details: Asher developer Strategic Property Partners has also joined with Method Co., a Philadelphia-based hospitality company, to bring the first Florida location of their high-design extended-stay concept, ROOST Apartment Hotel, to Water St.
- Pre-leasing at Asher begins in January with move-ins slated for March, and ROOST Tampa will open in the building in Spring 2022.
- Pricing is not yet available.
The intrigue: Asher's 490 luxury apartments — studios to two-bedrooms — will take the top 15 floors, while ROOST Tampa will occupy the first six. They offer:
- The neighborhood's largest pool deck with cabanas, outdoor kitchens, an indoor-outdoor bar and an entertainment lawn.
- An amenity suite with fitness center, entertainment space, screening lounge and a co-working space with private conference rooms.
- A 24-hour concierge.
