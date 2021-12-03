Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The results are in.

State of pie: Despite the ongoing efforts of Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-Dover) and Sen. Danny Burgess (R- Zephyrhills) to make strawberry shortcake Florida's official state dessert, our reader poll showed an overwhelming preference for our current sugary state symbol.

77% of the 516 readers who responded picked Key lime pie over strawberry shortcake.

Note: McClure and Burgess, who didn't respond to Axios' request for comment, aren't trying to remove Key lime as the state pie. They just want strawberry shortcake to get a seat at the table as the official state dessert.

Still, while many of you appreciate the effort to recognize our strawberry farmers, you want to stick to what we're known for.

What you're saying: "When you think of Key lime, you think of Florida. Simple as that," one voter wrote.

"Jimmy Buffet did not relocate to Key West for strawberry shortcake. He desires Key lime pie and margaritas!" wrote another.

But wait: Many of you voted for Key lime pie because you believe Key limes are native to Florida. That they are not.