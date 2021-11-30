Florida's state dessert debate

Passing legislation to designate a state dessert might not be a piece of cake for Florida.
What's happening: Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-Dover) and Sen. Danny Burgess (R- Zephyrhills) recently filed bills to make strawberry shortcake Florida's official state dessert, per Florida Politics.
- Burgess represents strawberry farmers in Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties and wants recognition for "the significant impact this fruit bears on the state's economy."
- "I think it's time that we all stand tall for shortcake," he told reporter Anne Geggis of Florida Politics.
But, but, but: Key lime pie was designated Florida's "state pie" by the legislature in 2006 after years of back and forth over whether the designation should go to pecan pie.
- Lawmakers are currently debating whether a state dessert and state pie would be too sweet for Florida's venerated official symbols.
Tell us what you think: Who takes the cake as the supreme dessert? Should strawberry shortcake have its day? Or should key lime occu-pie the only official top spot?
