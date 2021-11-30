Florida's state dessert debate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Passing legislation to designate a state dessert might not be a piece of cake for Florida.

What's happening: Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-Dover) and Sen. Danny Burgess (R- Zephyrhills) recently filed bills to make strawberry shortcake Florida's official state dessert, per Florida Politics.

Burgess represents strawberry farmers in Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties and wants recognition for "the significant impact this fruit bears on the state's economy."

"I think it's time that we all stand tall for shortcake," he told reporter Anne Geggis of Florida Politics.

But, but, but: Key lime pie was designated Florida's "state pie" by the legislature in 2006 after years of back and forth over whether the designation should go to pecan pie.

Lawmakers are currently debating whether a state dessert and state pie would be too sweet for Florida's venerated official symbols.

Tell us what you think: Who takes the cake as the supreme dessert? Should strawberry shortcake have its day? Or should key lime occu-pie the only official top spot?

