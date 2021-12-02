11 mins ago - Food and Drink
Babushka's to open new location on Dec. 15
Ben Montgomery
The former home of Boca on W Platt Ave. in Tampa, which will soon house a new location of Russian restaurant Babushka's.
The former home of Boca on W Platt Ave. in Tampa. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Bring on the borscht.

What's happening: Babushka's, a traditional Russian restaurant that launched in a Temple Terrace strip mall in 2018, is set to open a new site on Dec. 15 in a prime South Tampa location, 901 W Platt Street.

  • The building formerly housed popular brunch spot Boca, which closed in 2020.

Driving the news: Creative Loafing broke the news back in July, and the Times later reported that father and son team Alexander and Kirill Chemodanov were planning a more upscale restaurant in a space three times the size of their flagship.

  • The restaurant confirmed it would open on Dec. 15, serving classic Russian, Ukrainian and Eastern European plates.

What to expect: If it's anything like the Temple Terrace location — a hot spot for adventurous eaters — you'll find menu items like blinchiki, hot buterbrods, pelmeni and chicken kiev, plus a caviar bar and infused vodkas in a stylish, dacha-like interior.

