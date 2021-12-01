Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Your guide to shopping local in Tampa Bay

Here's our curated guide to buying local for everyone in your life this holiday season.

🧦 Stocking stuffers: Stickers from Moonlight Sticker Co., variety sampler of vinegars and oils from Kalamazoo Olive Co. and quirky earrings from the extensive collection at ARTpool.

📚 The bookworm: Get a book signed and gift-wrapped by a local author from Tombolo. Or a hangout with a Florida author from the First Amendment Foundation.

Get Carl Hiassen to come to your book club ($500) or hang virtually with notable writers like Gilbert King ($300), Ace Atkins ($100) or Lauren Groff ($100).

♻️ The green freak: Eco-friendly stocking stuffers from Sans Market in DTSP or Lüfka Refillables in Tampa.

🤬 The beautiful badass: Dainty jewelry with dirty words from BadAss Baubles and Things.

🏀 The baller: Planter made from a basketball or an Air Jordan candle from Potdega.

☕️ The one with refined tastes: Small batch non-alcoholic barrel-aged coffee from Hogg Batch.

🚲 The bikeaholic: A t-shirt featuring their favorite animal riding a bike from Darkcycle or a tuneup from BikeHaus or The Bikery.

🚣 The one always out on the water: A Kayak Leash.

🪴 The pot-head: Plants and accessories from Into the Pot and Tampanian Vintage Jungle or a succulent arrangement from Oh 4 Succ's Sake.

🧶 The crafter: Retro fabrics or sewing lessons from the Spool Studio.

💐 The one who always has fresh flowers: A weekly subscription to zero waste florist Sunrise Florals.

🍃 The nature lover: Ceramics and illustrated cards by Moni.

👚 The graphic tee lover: A shirt featuring artwork from St. Pete is Super Cool.

🔮 The spiritual one: A private tarot reading or crystal jewelry from Cosmic Eye Creations or a Tree of Life pendant from PhoenixFire Designs.

🌶 The spicy one: Hot sauce and spices from Jay's Spice Palette and The Saucy Queen.

🧼 The one who loves to be pampered: Artisan-crafted coconut milk soap from Island Thyme Soap Company.

📬 Want to add your favorite local business to this list? Email [email protected] and send their info our way so we can add them throughout December.