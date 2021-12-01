1 hour ago - Business
Your guide to shopping local in Tampa Bay
Here's our curated guide to buying local for everyone in your life this holiday season.

🧦 Stocking stuffers: Stickers from Moonlight Sticker Co., variety sampler of vinegars and oils from Kalamazoo Olive Co. and quirky earrings from the extensive collection at ARTpool.

📚 The bookworm: Get a book signed and gift-wrapped by a local author from Tombolo. Or a hangout with a Florida author from the First Amendment Foundation.

  • Get Carl Hiassen to come to your book club ($500) or hang virtually with notable writers like Gilbert King ($300), Ace Atkins ($100) or Lauren Groff ($100).

♻️ The green freak: Eco-friendly stocking stuffers from Sans Market in DTSP or Lüfka Refillables in Tampa.

🤬 The beautiful badass: Dainty jewelry with dirty words from BadAss Baubles and Things.

🏀 The baller: Planter made from a basketball or an Air Jordan candle from Potdega.

☕️ The one with refined tastes: Small batch non-alcoholic barrel-aged coffee from Hogg Batch.

🚲 The bikeaholic: A t-shirt featuring their favorite animal riding a bike from Darkcycle or a tuneup from BikeHaus or The Bikery.

🚣 The one always out on the water: A Kayak Leash.

🪴 The pot-head: Plants and accessories from Into the Pot and Tampanian Vintage Jungle or a succulent arrangement from Oh 4 Succ's Sake.

🧶 The crafter: Retro fabrics or sewing lessons from the Spool Studio.

💐 The one who always has fresh flowers: A weekly subscription to zero waste florist Sunrise Florals.

🍃 The nature lover: Ceramics and illustrated cards by Moni.

👚 The graphic tee lover: A shirt featuring artwork from St. Pete is Super Cool.

🔮 The spiritual one: A private tarot reading or crystal jewelry from Cosmic Eye Creations or a Tree of Life pendant from PhoenixFire Designs.

🌶 The spicy one: Hot sauce and spices from Jay's Spice Palette and The Saucy Queen.

🧼 The one who loves to be pampered: Artisan-crafted coconut milk soap from Island Thyme Soap Company.

📬 Want to add your favorite local business to this list? Email [email protected] and send their info our way so we can add them throughout December.

