The Great Westchase Christmas Lights Scandal
A couple in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood has sparked a Christmas national firestorm by putting up lights before Thanksgiving.
- That violation of their HOA rules could lead to fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000.
What's happening: Per Fox13, the Moffa family hired professionals to decorate their house this year and the company got a bit of a head start.
- Then, on Nov. 8, a notice came from the Westchase Community Association saying the lights were in violation of a rule that holiday decorations aren't allowed to go up until Thanksgiving Day.
- "Right before Christmas," Michael Moffa told WFLA. "Who could be a grinch and hand this out?"
The big picture: Even though the family hasn't been fined — that requires a vote — Chelsea Moffa's Facebook post went viral.
- Even Mariah Carey weighed in.
🎄 Don't forget to take this very official nationwide Axios survey: When is it acceptable to put up a Christmas tree?
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.