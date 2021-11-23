8 hours ago - News
The Great Westchase Christmas Lights Scandal
Ben Montgomery
A Christmas tree with a clock in the star on top.
Maura Losch/Axios

A couple in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood has sparked a Christmas national firestorm by putting up lights before Thanksgiving.

  • That violation of their HOA rules could lead to fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000.

What's happening: Per Fox13, the Moffa family hired professionals to decorate their house this year and the company got a bit of a head start.

  • Then, on Nov. 8, a notice came from the Westchase Community Association saying the lights were in violation of a rule that holiday decorations aren't allowed to go up until Thanksgiving Day.
  • "Right before Christmas," Michael Moffa told WFLA. "Who could be a grinch and hand this out?"

The big picture: Even though the family hasn't been fined — that requires a vote — Chelsea Moffa's Facebook post went viral.

🎄 Don't forget to take this very official nationwide Axios survey: When is it acceptable to put up a Christmas tree?

