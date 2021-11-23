The Great Westchase Christmas Lights Scandal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A couple in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood has sparked a Christmas national firestorm by putting up lights before Thanksgiving.

That violation of their HOA rules could lead to fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000.

What's happening: Per Fox13, the Moffa family hired professionals to decorate their house this year and the company got a bit of a head start.

Then, on Nov. 8, a notice came from the Westchase Community Association saying the lights were in violation of a rule that holiday decorations aren't allowed to go up until Thanksgiving Day.

"Right before Christmas," Michael Moffa told WFLA. "Who could be a grinch and hand this out?"

The big picture: Even though the family hasn't been fined — that requires a vote — Chelsea Moffa's Facebook post went viral.

Even Mariah Carey weighed in.

