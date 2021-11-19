Center of FL's population shifting southwest
This map shows the population center of Florida shifting to the southwest and bouncing around Bartow, in Polk County, since the 1950 census.
- It's the average of where the state's residents live, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Go deeper: See the U.S. population center — decade by decade. Or watch a video on how population centers are determined.
