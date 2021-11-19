Center of FL's population shifting southwest

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

This map shows the population center of Florida shifting to the southwest and bouncing around Bartow, in Polk County, since the 1950 census.

It's the average of where the state's residents live, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

