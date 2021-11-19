12 hours ago - News
Center of FL's population shifting southwest
Ben Montgomery
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

This map shows the population center of Florida shifting to the southwest and bouncing around Bartow, in Polk County, since the 1950 census.

Go deeper: See the U.S. population centerdecade by decade. Or watch a video on how population centers are determined.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more