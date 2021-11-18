The sad state of Florida collegiate football

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

With two weeks left in college football's regular season, there's not a single major Florida program ranked anywhere close to the top 25 and just one team in the Sunshine State with a winning record.

All this despite the fact that Florida is among the top states for producing college football talent.

Take a look at this pathetic mess.

FIU Panthers: 1-9

USF Bulls: 2-8

FSU Seminoles: 4-6

FAU Owls, UF Gators, UM Hurricanes: 5-5

UCF Golden Knights: 6-4

Driving the news: After the Gators lost to LSU in the middle of October, our state didn't put a team in the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time since 2011. It's embarrassing.

What they're writing: "In college football terms, this is as improbable as eating a bad meal in New Orleans or being unable to find a blackjack table in Las Vegas. You almost have to try to fail this dramatically," wrote USA Today columnist Dan Wolken.

You know who's ranked higher than any team from the Sunshine State? The Utah Utes. And the San Diego State Aztecs. And the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners.

Flashback: Forget UF, FSU and Miami. Remember that week in 2007 when USF was ranked #2? Those were the days.

What we're (now) watching: Over in the FCS, Florida A&M is 8-2. Let's go Rattlers!