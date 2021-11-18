The sad state of Florida collegiate football

With two weeks left in college football's regular season, there's not a single major Florida program ranked anywhere close to the top 25 and just one team in the Sunshine State with a winning record.
- All this despite the fact that Florida is among the top states for producing college football talent.
Take a look at this pathetic mess.
- FIU Panthers: 1-9
- USF Bulls: 2-8
- FSU Seminoles: 4-6
- FAU Owls, UF Gators, UM Hurricanes: 5-5
- UCF Golden Knights: 6-4
Driving the news: After the Gators lost to LSU in the middle of October, our state didn't put a team in the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time since 2011. It's embarrassing.
What they're writing: "In college football terms, this is as improbable as eating a bad meal in New Orleans or being unable to find a blackjack table in Las Vegas. You almost have to try to fail this dramatically," wrote USA Today columnist Dan Wolken.
- You know who's ranked higher than any team from the Sunshine State? The Utah Utes. And the San Diego State Aztecs. And the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners.
Flashback: Forget UF, FSU and Miami. Remember that week in 2007 when USF was ranked #2? Those were the days.
What we're (now) watching: Over in the FCS, Florida A&M is 8-2. Let's go Rattlers!
- And, as Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy points out: Even though UCF has taken a bit of a step back after three incredible seasons from 2017-19, it's set to join the Big 12 in 2023, which should give Florida its fourth "major" program.
