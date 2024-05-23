A growing number of apartment buildings are allowing tenants to bank extra cash by renting out their units for short stays on the San Francisco-based platform Airbnb.
Why it matters: Rental affordability has plunged in recent years, and those who rent are feeling especially poor about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.
State of play: Tenants in the San Francisco metro area who hosted on Airbnb typically earned about $7,000 a year, per 2023 figures shared with Axios.
Argenta, Olume and Edgewater are among the 17 San Francisco metro-areabuildings where renters can host part time, according to Airbnb's website.
Short-term rentals allow tenants to supplement living costs and benefit from periods of high demand, Airbnb global head of real estate Jesse Stein told real estate news outlet The Real Deal in November.
"When Dreamforce is in town, you should be able to host your primary home and go stay with a friend or go to Tahoe and make a thousand bucks for the weekend," he said.
Between the lines: Many landlords don't permit short-term rentals, but some companies with big portfolios such as Greystar have joined Airbnb's apartment platform.
Apartments accounted for about 16% of U.S. Airbnb listings in April 2024, per AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm.
How it works: In 2022, Airbnb launched Airbnb-friendly apartments (AFA), a marketplace to help renters find apartment buildings where they can use their primary residences for part-time hosting.