Airbnb reveals new panel to address housing affordability crisis

With rentals in cities and towns across the U.S., Airbnb has had a front-row seat to the nation's housing affordability crisis. Now, the company says it wants to help solve it.

Driving the news: Airbnb announced Wednesday the formation of a new housing council of experts, chaired by Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, former mayor of Baltimore and former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Why it matters: The council will advise Airbnb on how it can throw its weight behind initiatives that work to increase America's housing supply and drive down prices.

Details: Airbnb's advocacy could come in the form of donations — the company recently made a $3 million donation to a California affordable housing non-profit — or supporting relevant laws: Airbnb recently backed a Colorado ballot initiative to put tax dollars toward new workforce housing.

What they're saying: "Every day, we work with governments to ensure that hosting on Airbnb, and the economic activity created by hosting, make communities stronger," the announcement says.

"Through this work, we understand cities continue to navigate unique, complex challenges – including housing affordability," the statement added.

Between the lines: Critics have accused Airbnb of contributing to the housing affordability crisis as some hosts snatch up properties and effectively limit supply.

Research from the Harvard Business Review found that a 1% increase in Airbnb listings in a given area is associated with a 0.018% increase in rents and 0.026% increase in home prices.

"While these effects may seem very small, consider that Airbnb's year-over-year average growth is about 44%," the researchers note.

The other side: The company argues that its presence brings tourism dollars to areas that wouldn't normally see them.

"We want to play a role in finding sensible, long-term solutions to help increase the housing supply and work with cities to balance the benefits of home sharing with communities' needs," Airbnb's announcement said.

Go deeper: NYC's new Airbnb rules are bigger than the Big Apple