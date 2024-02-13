A Super Bowl autopsy by a San Francisco 49ers fan

Fans at a San Francisco viewing party watch the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Loren Elliott via Getty Images

After nursing yet another Super Bowl loss, no one would blame San Franciscans if they joined over 16 million employees in coming down with "Super Bowl Flu" yesterday. Why it matters: The game, only the second Super Bowl match ever to go into overtime, had the 49ers in the lead through halftime before the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to a 25-22 victory.

Our thought bubble: I'm no football expert, but it seemed to me that it really came down to the Jake Moody extra-point kick that got blocked by Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal.

The block cost us an extra and crucial point that could've ended the game with the Lombardi Trophy in our (metaphorical) hands.

Of note: A viral moment from the game involving Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ended up giving San Francisco Chronicle photographer Carlos Avila Gonzalez his 15 minutes of fame.

Gonzalez was shooting on the edge of the field when Sneed, defending the Niners' Samuel, came charging toward the end zone chasing Brock Purdy's pass, which fell incomplete.

Sneed, unable to come to a sudden stop, jumped clear over Gonzalez's head just as he ducked.

Gonzalez said his phone started vibrating with dozens of messages from friends and coworkers within minutes. He ended up posting on Facebook to ask people to stop texting: "I'm fine I have to keep working."

"This is my third Super Bowl covering the Niners and … I really thought that they were gonna do it this year," he told Axios. "But at the same time, so many things can stand on one play. … It's why my first instinct is to grab the camera and shoot even though my own personal well-being is at risk."

The big picture: Sunday's game is the third consecutive Super Bowl the Niners have lost since their last win in 1995.

The bottom line: We're all drowning our sorrows.