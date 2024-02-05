San Francisco moves to launch HBCU satellite campus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor London Breed speaks during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco in 2023. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

San Francisco is undertaking new efforts to bring historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to the downtown area, eventually launching a satellite campus partnership with HBCU institutions.

Why it matters: Part of a more significant economic revitalization push in the city, the initiative comes as HBCUs across the U.S. look for expansion opportunities to serve better Black students, who will be most adversely impacted by last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-conscious admissions.

Details: Black 2 San Francisco, an initiative led by the city's Human Rights Commission, will begin hosting HBCU programming this summer.

The University of San Francisco will offer student housing accommodations, while San Francisco State University will provide classroom space.

The University of California at San Francisco will also collaborate with HBCUs to expand mental health mentoring, training and internships for students in the program.

Strengthening ties with these institutions will help empower the city's next generation of leaders while utilizing vacancies in the Downtown area to incorporate academic campuses, offices, and housing, Mayor London Breed said in remarks Friday.

Of note: The proposal for a physical satellite campus in San Francisco was one of the 150-plus formal recommendations issued by the city's reparations committee last year.

The committee called on the city to create an incentive package and facilitate relationships with the technology sector to strengthen the HBCU pipeline into the local tech industry.

Community members have said the proposal could also help draw more Black residents to the city, which has seen its Black population consistently decline in every census count since 1970.

The big picture: HBCUs, which have seen a surge in enrollment in recent years, are historically underfunded.