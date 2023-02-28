55 mins ago - News
Meet San Francisco Human Rights Commission's Sheryl E. Davis
Sheryl E. Davis is the executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, where she has worked to launch the citywide Office of Racial Equity.
The big picture: Appointed in 2016 by now-former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Davis has also launched programs including Black to the Future, Everybody Reads, and Opportunities for All.
The latest: San Francisco is considering a reparations plan that would include a $5 million one-time payment to each eligible Black person.
- While Davis is not on the reparations committee, the committee advises the HRC, as well as the mayor and city supervisors.
- Davis said the amount cited for the plan "was less around a bargaining chip and more of a quest to … have people feel comfortable dreaming and hoping and putting their biggest aspirations out there," Davis told the San Francisco Standard.
