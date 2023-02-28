Meet San Francisco Human Rights Commission's Sheryl E. Davis

Sheryl E. Davis is the executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, where she has worked to launch the citywide Office of Racial Equity.

The big picture: Appointed in 2016 by now-former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Davis has also launched programs including Black to the Future, Everybody Reads, and Opportunities for All.

The latest: San Francisco is considering a reparations plan that would include a $5 million one-time payment to each eligible Black person.