Why single women are winning San Francisco real estate

Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Single women now own more homes than single men in California — and overall homeownership is majority female in the U.S.

Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner. Now, even in the Bay Area's tight housing market, the share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men.

State of play: The gender pay gap and inequitable caregiving responsibilities have historically served as barriers to homeownership for women.

In recent years, however, the U.S. has seen a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a substantial shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

Census data show that over 11% of homes in California are owned by single women, compared to about 8% by single men.

Zoom in: In the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area, around 46% of single women own their homes compared to 36% of single men, home improvement site Porch found in a 2022 analysis.

That's among the most significant disparities across all U.S. metro areas.

The San José-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area recorded an even more significant gap: a 49% homeownership rate for women versus 38% for men.

Still: Women's median annual earnings in San Francisco are estimated to lag $13,000 behind men's — and the gap widens for women of color, per the American Association of University Women.

A 2022 Zillow study notes the disparity means the average man in San Francisco can afford roughly 6% of the city's homes compared to under 2% for women.

The big picture: Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the market in 2023 — a share that's slowly grown since mortgage platform Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status in 2021.

Maxwell's annual report shows that Gen Zers and millennials made up the largest share of single women mortgage applicants in 2023.

By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of total households (married and single) were headed by women. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households were reported to be headed by women.

That increase was driven mainly by married households, Choi says.

In married households, 43% claimed to be headed by women in 2021, compared to just 8% in 1990.

Of note: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry tells Axios.

Yes, but: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.