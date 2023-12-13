2 hours ago - News

How San Francisco homebuyers and sellers fared in 2023

The Fillmore District in San Francisco as seen on June 27. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco's real estate market remains one of the most expensive and competitive in the nation, but the year's record-low housing affordability left a mark on the Bay Area.

Why it matters: The Bay Area experienced outsized home-price declines this year.

Zoom in: In San Francisco, home prices decreased almost 0.9% in October from a year earlier and sold for a median price of $1.41 million, according to real estate company Redfin. That month, 410 homes were sold, down from 434 last year.

  • The median sale price per square foot also dropped 3.4% from last year to $914.
  • Meanwhile, the number of San Francisco metro-area listings available to buy dropped from 1,245 to 1,010 between October 2019 and October 2023, per the latest Redfin data.
  • That figure also dropped about 33% from September to October this year.

Yes, but: People in San Francisco — primarily low-wage workers in food services, retail and the arts — are still "moving away from urban cores to suburban areas" for less expensive housing options, city economist Ted Egan told Axios this year.

  • If they continue leaving in droves, it could affect San Francisco's long-term economic trajectory, Egan noted.

State of play: The Board of Supervisors approved state-mandated housing policy requirements this week after missing the first deadline in November.

What to watch: Mayor London Breed has proposed a March 2024 ballot measure that would waive a transfer tax on office-to-residential building conversions in a bid to boost housing development.

