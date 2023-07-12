Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Unadjusted estimate of privately owned units of any size; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Francisco issued fewer permits to build new homes in May compared to May 2020, per a new Axios analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: A post-pandemic nationwide housing shortage is keeping prices high.

Recent estimates from Freddie Mac indicate the U.S. is short about 3.8 million units of housing, either for rent or purchase, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

A bump in new home construction, however, could bring prices down — it's basic supply and demand.

What's happening: Just over 25 new homebuilding permits per 100,000 residents were issued in San Francisco this May, down from nearly 32 in May 2020 — the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Of the 1,198 total permits, 405 were issued for single-family homes, 10 for buildings with up to four units, and 783 for those with five or more units.

The big picture: Nationwide, about 42 new permits per 100,000 residents were issued in May, up from roughly 33 in May 2020.

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Unadjusted estimate of privately owned units of any size; Chart: Axios Visuals

Context: San Francisco must create more than 82,000 new housing units over the next eight years as part of a state-mandated plan.

The plan also requires nearly 46,600 of those units be for low- and moderate-income households.

In an attempt to hit those mandates, Mayor London Breed is seeking to reduce barriers in the city's permitting and approval processes, remove some density restrictions and more.

What to watch: Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced legislation last month that would reduce affordable housing requirements in new rental and condominium buildings, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.