Data: Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

As the country's senior population grows, affordable long-term care in the San Francisco Bay Area is increasingly hard to find.

Why it matters: Nearly 70% of older adults will need long-term care services, but Medicare doesn't cover these services, and Medicaid often has long wait lists for at-home support, said Samara Scheckler, a research associate at Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies.

What's happening: Among adults 75 and older in the San Francisco metro area who live alone, 83% cannot afford daily in-home care, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Assisted living is also out of reach for older adults in the area, as 85% of them cannot afford it, according to the center.

The San Francisco area has one of the highest median costs for assisted living and other costs of living at $96,800.

Of note: Metro area data includes San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

What they're saying: "The cost of daily assistance at home is out of reach for most," Scheckler said, "and so is assisted living, which bundles housing and care together."

Zoom out: The issue isn't specific to San Francisco. Nationwide, 87% of adults 75 and older in U.S. metro areas living alone cannot afford assisted living without diving into assets, per the center.

Meanwhile, 86% cannot afford a daily visit from a home health aide along with their housing costs.

Between the lines: There's also a growing shortage of care providers. While most people prefer in-home care — and it's cheaper for states to fund — not everyone can receive care at home, said Priya Chidambaram at KFF.

Many seniors require the resources and medical equipment of larger facilities.

The big picture: U.S. life expectancy is on the rise, so care needs to last longer.

"It's a wonderful thing that the older population is growing overall and people are living longer than a generation ago," said Jennifer Molinsky, project director for Harvard's Housing an Aging Society Program.

But the support system they need to stay in their homes and community "are really expensive and hard to secure."

