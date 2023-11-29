U.S. life expectancy rose in 2022 by more than a year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Note: 2022 data is provisional; Chart: Axios Visuals Life expectancy in the U.S. rose by more than a year in 2022 — the first increase since the pandemic began, according to CDC data released Wednesday. The big picture: Life expectancy — which ticked up across every racial and ethnic group — remains over a year lower than it was in 2019.

Driving the news: The 1.1-year increase over 2021 primarily came from a decline in COVID deaths, researchers said.

The waning pandemic drove 84% of the increase in life expectancy, an estimate of how long a baby born in a given year might expect to live.

Life expectancy overall was held down by deaths caused by an uptick in other ailments such as the flu, pneumonia, birth defects, kidney disease and nutritional deficiencies.

Between the lines: In 2021, COVID was the nation's third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer.

In 2022, it was fourth.

This year, provisional data suggests it could be ninth or death, AP notes.

Worth noting: The life expectancy numbers released by the CDC on Wednesday are provisional and could change later on.

Zoom in: While life expectancy rose for both men and women, women tend to live longer.

For women, life expectancy rose to 80.2 years, up 0.9 years from 2021.

Life expectancy for men increased by 1.3 years to 74.8 years.

