Life expectancy gap in America widens depending on college education

Data: Brookings Institute; Anne Case and Angus Deaton, Princeton University; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is failing less-educated people given the dismal life expectancy prospects they face compared to their more educated peers, researchers said.

Why it matters: While the U.S. economy outperforms other countries by metrics such as economic growth and inflation rates, two prominent economists argue the life expectancy gap says otherwise.

"The United States is failing its less-educated people, an awful condemnation of where the country is today," Princeton University economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton wrote in a opinion piece for the New York Times this month.

Americans without college degrees are currently living about nine fewer years than people with higher education experience, their research found.

By the numbers: In 2021, the life expectancy for people without a Bachelor's degree was about 75, compared to 83 for those with degrees, according to the research.

A decade prior, it was nearly 78 and 84, respectively.

About 20 years ago, the gap was significantly more narrow, with a life expectancy of about 77 for people without degrees and 79 for those with.

Zoom out: Life expectancy in the U.S. overall fell for two years consecutively in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. ranked 40th in life expectancy compared to other countries. It dropped to 46th in 2020.

Reality check: About 24% of Americans have a bachelor's degree.

About 14% have a graduate degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"GDP may be doing great, but people are dying in increasing numbers, especially less-educated people," Case told the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit research organization.

"A lot of the increasing prosperity is going to the well-educated elites. It is not going to typical working people."

fThe researchers point to low unemployment rates, growing gross domestic product and falling inflation as measures of the U.S. economy's strength, compared to the life expectancy disparity.

Details: The economists split the timeframe from 1992 to 2021 by three, noting that mortality rose rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1992 to 2010 : Mortality fell for both groups with greater improvements for more educated people.

: Mortality fell for both groups with greater improvements for more educated people. 2010 to 2019: Mortality fell for people with a bachelor's and rose for those without.

Mortality fell for people with a bachelor's and rose for those without. 2019 to 2021: Mortality rose for both groups, more rapidly for people without a degree.

