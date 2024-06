Mayor London Breed speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco on Nov. 16. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit wrapped up over the weekend, and despite the protests that played out throughout the week, it's set to leave a lasting effect on the city — for better or worse. Why it matters: The summit, which city officials estimated would bring around 20,000 people to San Francisco, was lauded as a game-changer as the city aims to combat narratives around crime and homelessness.

State of play: San Francisco sought to put on its best face for APEC. That included hosting a night market in Chinatown, organizing art walks and installing lasers that beamed across the city.

It also meant cleaning up the streets around Moscone Center, where the summit took place, and clearing nearby homeless encampments by opening a shelter with 300 additional beds.

Meanwhile, high-profile figures were spotted venturing out to local haunts — first lady Jill Biden at Teleferic Barcelona and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at Mixt (and In-N-Out), among others.

Bay Area organizations also spearheaded companion events to expand opportunities for local and overseas businesses to connect.

The summit ended with APEC members adopting new trade and investment principles bearing the city's name.

Yes, but: Restaurants and stores near Moscone Center saw dips in business during the summit due to high security zones that enforced checkpoints, fences and barriers.

While luxury hotels benefited from the influx of dignitaries, many small businesses are struggling to rebound and estimate upward of $150,000 in losses due to APEC.

The severity of the issue led the Board of Supervisors to previously vote to urge Mayor London Breed to compensate businesses impacted by APEC.

Nonetheless, some APEC attendees told the San Francisco Chronicle that they didn't feel safe leaving the security zone around Moscone Center. The city also made headlines after a Czech news crew was robbed at gunpoint while covering the event.

What to watch: Local officials have already touted the summit as a success for the city's image, but questions remain over the long-term maintenance of San Francisco streets.