San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel, the "White House of the West"

In a matter of days, President Biden will be in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and he's expected to check in to San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel.

The intrigue: Nicknamed the White House of the West, the nine-story Edwardian hotel has seen it all.

Nearly every U.S. president alive has stayed at the hotel since it opened in 1907, according to Vanity Fair.

It also hosted the signing of the UN Charter in 1950 and singer Tony Bennett's first performance of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

Of note: Julia Morgan, the first woman to receive an architect's license in California, reconstructed the hotel after the 1906 earthquake.