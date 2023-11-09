1 hour ago - Culture
San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel, the "White House of the West"
In a matter of days, President Biden will be in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and he's expected to check in to San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel.
The intrigue: Nicknamed the White House of the West, the nine-story Edwardian hotel has seen it all.
- Nearly every U.S. president alive has stayed at the hotel since it opened in 1907, according to Vanity Fair.
- It also hosted the signing of the UN Charter in 1950 and singer Tony Bennett's first performance of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."
Of note: Julia Morgan, the first woman to receive an architect's license in California, reconstructed the hotel after the 1906 earthquake.
