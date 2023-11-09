1 hour ago - Culture

San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel, the "White House of the West"

Photo of the entrance to Fairmont Hotel, with several international flags hanging from the balcony

L'Hotel Fairmont atop Nob Hill. Photo: Bruno Perousse/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In a matter of days, President Biden will be in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and he's expected to check in to San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel.

The intrigue: Nicknamed the White House of the West, the nine-story Edwardian hotel has seen it all.

Of note: Julia Morgan, the first woman to receive an architect's license in California, reconstructed the hotel after the 1906 earthquake.

