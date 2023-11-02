President Biden, who plans to attend APEC, arrives at the Crissy Field Landing Zone in San Francisco for a visit in June. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco will play host to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference starting next weekend, and it's set to have a major impact on day-to-day life in the city.

Why it matters: The city expects more than 20,000 attendees, including President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, for the event from Nov. 11-17, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Driving the news: APEC is a meeting of world leaders from the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea and other countries, focused on promoting free trade throughout the Asia Pacific region.

What's happening: The meeting will take place at a variety of locations throughout the city, but mostly in SoMa, including at Moscone Center.

The city has created green and red zones throughout the city to indicate APEC events and security-related activities.

Here's a handy map showing these zones as well as street closures.

Muni service is also affected, including the recently opened Central Subway that connects Chinatown to downtown.

Of note: San Francisco residents who live in secure zones will be required to get their bags checked upon entering the area but will not have to show identification.

Meanwhile, delivery workers can only enter those zones on foot, bike or a non-motorized scooter.

What they're saying: "We know there will be impacts due to the increased security, but we are working with our residents and businesses so that APEC is a successful and safe event," Mayor London Breed said in a written statement.

"We will show the world San Francisco's unique ability to create a world-class experience where people continue to want to live, work and visit."

By the numbers: City leaders expect APEC to provide a boon to the local economy, potentially bringing in over $50 million to the city, according to the mayor's office.

City officials estimate that more than 55,000 hotel room nights will be occupied.

What to watch: Several Bay Area organizations are planning protests outside of APEC amid concerns about increased security and police presence for the event, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.