Bay Area's striking Kaiser workers to decide on new tentative deal
Union leaders representing tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers said Friday that they'd reached a tentative labor agreement with the health system.
Why it matters: The tentative deal averts another strike by Kaiser workers; their three-day work stoppage this month was the largest ever in the U.S. health care industry.
Details: Under the new agreement, Oakland-headquartered Kaiser Permanente will offer across-the-board wage increases totaling 21% over four years and establish a $25/hour minimum wage in California over three years for coalition-represented employees, among other things.
- Both the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and the company thanked acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su for her involvement in reaching the tentative agreement.
- President Biden also lauded the agreement in a statement highlighting the efficacy of collective bargaining.
Catch up quick: About 75,000 employees at one of the nation's leading nonprofit health care systems went on strike in five states and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 4-6.
- That included roughly 19,000 workers who joined the picket line at Kaiser medical centers across the Bay Area, including San Francisco, San José and Oakland.
- The strike included professionals across fields, including nurses, radiologists, ultrasound sonographers, home health aides and pharmacists.
- The Department of Labor said that Su, who met with Kaiser leaders and the coalition in California, encouraged the parties to "reach a fair contract for critical frontline workers."
State of play: The union coalition was seeking protections against a widespread staffing shortage that it said creates unsafe conditions for patients.
- The staffing levels "can lead to dangerously long wait times, mistaken diagnosis and neglect," the coalition said in an earlier statement.
- It also said it would only accept a "unified" wage across all of Kaiser's regions, which includes eight states and D.C.
Of note: Another potential work stoppage, on the unions' radar from Nov. 1-8, is now likely avoided with a new contract.
What's next: Over 85,000 Kaiser union-represented employees will decide whether to ratify the agreement. That process will kick off Wednesday, the company said.
