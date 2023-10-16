Striking Kaiser Permanente workers march in front of the company's medical center in San Francisco on Oct. 4. Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Union leaders representing tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers said Friday that they'd reached a tentative labor agreement with the health system.

Why it matters: The tentative deal averts another strike by Kaiser workers; their three-day work stoppage this month was the largest ever in the U.S. health care industry.

Details: Under the new agreement, Oakland-headquartered Kaiser Permanente will offer across-the-board wage increases totaling 21% over four years and establish a $25/hour minimum wage in California over three years for coalition-represented employees, among other things.

Both the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and the company thanked acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su for her involvement in reaching the tentative agreement.

President Biden also lauded the agreement in a statement highlighting the efficacy of collective bargaining.

Catch up quick: About 75,000 employees at one of the nation's leading nonprofit health care systems went on strike in five states and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 4-6.

That included roughly 19,000 workers who joined the picket line at Kaiser medical centers across the Bay Area, including San Francisco, San José and Oakland.

The strike included professionals across fields, including nurses, radiologists, ultrasound sonographers, home health aides and pharmacists.

The Department of Labor said that Su, who met with Kaiser leaders and the coalition in California, encouraged the parties to "reach a fair contract for critical frontline workers."

State of play: The union coalition was seeking protections against a widespread staffing shortage that it said creates unsafe conditions for patients.

The staffing levels "can lead to dangerously long wait times, mistaken diagnosis and neglect," the coalition said in an earlier statement.

It also said it would only accept a "unified" wage across all of Kaiser's regions, which includes eight states and D.C.

Of note: Another potential work stoppage, on the unions' radar from Nov. 1-8, is now likely avoided with a new contract.

What's next: Over 85,000 Kaiser union-represented employees will decide whether to ratify the agreement. That process will kick off Wednesday, the company said.