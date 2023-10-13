23 mins ago - Economy & Business
Kaiser reaches tentative deal with union coalition, averting more strikes
Union leaders representing tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers said on Friday morning that they'd reached a tentative labor agreement with the health system.
Why it matters: The tentative deal averts another strike by Kaiser workers; their three-day work stoppage earlier this month was the largest ever in the U.S. health-care industry.
Catch up quick: About 75,000 employees at one of the nation's leading nonprofit health care systems went on strike from Oct. 4-6.
- The strike included professionals across fields, including nurses, radiologists, ultrasound sonographers, home health aides and pharmacists.
- The union coalition said earlier this month it would only accept a "unified" wage across all of Kaiser's regions, which includes eight states and Washington, D.C.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.