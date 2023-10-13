Kaiser reaches tentative deal with union coalition, averting more strikes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Striking Kaiser Permanente workers march in front of the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center on Oct. 4. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Union leaders representing tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers said on Friday morning that they'd reached a tentative labor agreement with the health system.

Why it matters: The tentative deal averts another strike by Kaiser workers; their three-day work stoppage earlier this month was the largest ever in the U.S. health-care industry.

Catch up quick: About 75,000 employees at one of the nation's leading nonprofit health care systems went on strike from Oct. 4-6.

The strike included professionals across fields, including nurses, radiologists, ultrasound sonographers, home health aides and pharmacists.

The union coalition said earlier this month it would only accept a "unified" wage across all of Kaiser's regions, which includes eight states and Washington, D.C.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.