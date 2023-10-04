Health care workers launch strike against Kaiser Permanente

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kaiser workers at a rally in Los Angeles in September. Photo: Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kaiser Permanente workers at hospitals and medical office buildings around the country began a strike on Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The work stoppage covers an estimated 75,000 employees at the nation's biggest nonprofit health care system. It is expected to be the largest health care strike in U.S. history, according to a coalition of unions leading it.

The strike includes workers in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Nurses, radiologists, X-ray technicians, ultrasound sonographers and others are expected to join the picket lines.

Details: The unions' contract with Kaiser expired on Sept. 30.

Staffing shortages are a major sticking point. They have led to what workers say are unsafe conditions and negatively affected patient care, Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions told CNBC.

What they're saying: Kaiser and union representatives "worked through the night" and made progress in negotiations late Tuesday, Kaiser spokesperson Hilary Costa told Axios on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities," Costa said in the statement.

The big picture: The health care workers strike is the latest in what has been a busy year for organized labor and worker activism.

Hollywood writers returned to work after a 148-day work stoppage that ended with a new labor deal in late September. Actors are still striking.

The United Auto Workers began a historic strike last month against Ford, GM and Stellantis, over wages, benefits and worker protections.

Go deeper: The largest health care strike in U.S. history could begin this week

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.