The largest health care strike in U.S. history could begin this week

Kaiser workers at a rally in Los Angeles in September. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Just as the Hollywood writers get back to work after 148 days on strike, another big work stoppage is on deck at hundreds of Kaiser Permanente hospitals and medical office buildings around the country.

Why it matters: If Kaiser and a coalition of unions representing its workers don't reach a deal, a four-day strike of about 75,000 employees could begin as soon as Wednesday morning.

It would be the largest health care strike in U.S. history, according to the unions.

Striking workers would include nurses, radiology and X-ray technicians, ultrasound sonographers, and hundreds of other types of positions. Their contract expired Sept. 30.

Strike locations: California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

State of play: Talks are ongoing, a Kaiser spokesperson told Axios. "We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike," the company said in a statement.

The union seemed less optimistic, saying in a statement Monday afternoon that it "will go on strike."

The big picture: Since the pandemic, the healthcare industry has struggled with labor shortages and worker burnout — and unrest has grown.

Last year, about 15,000 nurses went on strike for three days in what was believed to be the largest nursing strike in U.S. history.

Zoom in: A top concern for Kaiser union members is staffing shortages.