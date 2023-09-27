Hollywood writers' contract deal includes historic AI rules
The agreement to finally end the 148-day-long Hollywood writers strike includes landmark rules governing the use of AI in Hollywood projects.
Why it matters: Legal, creative and labor norms around AI are unsettled, and the guidelines set today are likely to set patterns for the future.
- The use of AI in industries that center on intellectual property, such as acting, publishing and journalism, has become a big issue for other companies negotiating labor contracts.
Details: The deal establishes regulations for the use of AI on projects covered by writers subject to the contract.
- It says that AI "can't write or rewrite literary material," and AI-generated material "can't be used to undermine a writer's credit or separated rights," which are held by a writer individually rather than by some larger entity.
- Writers can choose to use AI when performing writing services with consent from their production partners, but they can't be forced to do so.
- Studios are also required to disclose to writers if any materials given to them have been generated by AI or incorporate AI-generated material. Usage of writers' material to train AI is prohibited.
Zoom out: The new deal gives writers most of what they had been asking for, including better wages, benefits and staffing minimums.
- But the parameters around AI are particularly notable, because they create standards for writers just as tools like ChatGPT are beginning to go mainstream.
What's next: SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents striking actors, has said that it would review the terms of the writers' deal as it continues its own ongoing negotiations with Hollywood movie studios.
- Actors are also fighting for guidelines around AI as a part of their ongoing contract negotiations.
