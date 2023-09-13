Warriors' Draymond Green envisions two more title wins

Draymond Green (No. 23) during Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference semifinals on May 12 in Los Angeles. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will be on a mission to redeem themselves after the team was eliminated from championship contention at the hands of LeBron James and thes Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Driving the news: Warriors forward Draymond Green, who re-signed with the team this offseason with a four-year, $100 million deal, doesn't "see why we can't get two more championships," he recently told ESPN.

The big picture: After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years during the 2021-22 season, the Warriors failed to make it back to the mountain top last season.

Now, the team is hoping to capitalize on superstar Stephen Curry's remaining prime years in the league.

During the offseason, they banished Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and went all in on 12-time NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul to help get the team back to its glory days.

Of note: The Warriors' chemistry suffered after Green punched Poole in last season's training camp.

Meanwhile, Green has viewed Paul as a "sworn enemy" of the Warriors over the years but said he's looking forward to learning from Paul, "a master" of the game.

What they're saying: "I look at this as one of the most important years of my career," Green told ESPN. "... It's not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

What to watch: Training camp begins Oct. 2.