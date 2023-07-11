Golden State Warriors players Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul watch a Summer League game in Las Vegas over the weekend. Photo: Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors appear to be in the final stages of rounding out its roster for next season.

The latest: The Warriors finally landed a proper big man, 6-foot-10 Dario Šarić from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saric's agents said on Saturday.

What they're saying: Šarić, who played with Paul on the Phoenix Suns, is expected to bring shooting, defense and most importantly, size, to the Dubs.

"He's a frontcourt shooter they can put next to Draymond Green or Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga and better spread the floor in otherwise cramped lineups," The Athletic's Anthony Slater writes.

Catch up quick: The Warriors began the offseason with a bang, trading Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for 12-time NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

The intrigue: Paul and Green have had a contentious relationship over the years, but Paul put any concerns about their history to rest.

Paul said Green "competes just like I do," adding "it's going to be definitely dope to see us now as teammates."

What to watch: Whether Paul will start or come off the bench. In an interview over the weekend, Paul said he hasn't spoken to head coach Steve Kerr about whether he'll be a starter.