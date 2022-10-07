Draymond Green apologizes for hitting Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are reviewing an incident involving power forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

What's happening: Green and Poole reportedly engaged in an argument during practice — verbally sparring initially — which led to Green taking a swing and making contact with Poole, sources said.

It's unclear what the two were fighting about, but team officials are reviewing the episode.

Poole was not hurt and continued his workout after the altercation.

Green apologized to the team Thursday morning.

Why it matters: The incident could serve as a distraction for the title-defending Warriors, whose season starts Oct. 18.

What they're saying: "We've been through some of this before … it's part of the NBA and it's part of sports," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. "… We'll move through it and move forward," he added.

Teammate Andre Iguodala chimed in on Twitter Wednesday night, calling the incident "family business" and showing his support for both Poole and Green.

Steph Curry, at a press conference Thursday, said there was "nothing that warranted the situation" and that the team doesn't feel like the incident will "derail our season, and that's with Draymond a part of that."

Between the lines: This isn't the first time Green and Poole have tussled. The pair had a verbal altercation on the bench during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Meanwhile, Poole and Green are seeking contract extensions, as both of theirs expire at the end of this upcoming season.

What to watch: The Warriors may reprimand Green, but it's unclear what that punishment would entail.

Myers said he doesn't anticipate that Green will miss any games as a result of the squabble.

The Warriors are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in their next preseason game at the Chase Center on Sunday.

Of note: The Golden State Warriors did not respond to Axios' request for comment.