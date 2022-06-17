Golden State Warriors win fourth NBA title in eight years

The Warriors beat the Celtics, 103-90, on Thursday night in Boston to win their fourth championship in eight years.

Why it matters: Golden State was already one of the great NBA dynasties. To win another title — after having the NBA's worst record just two seasons ago — adds a profound chapter to their thrilling story.

"This one hits different for sure knowing what the last three years meant, what it's been like. ... Injuries, the changing of the guard, rosters, the young guys. ... Now, we got four championships. Me, Dray, Klay and Andre."

— Finals MVP Steph Curry

Game recap: Boston started off hot but the momentum shifted quickly, with Golden State going on a 52-19 run (which included a 21-0 run) to seize control of the game.

Warriors: Curry led the way (34 points, 6/11 3PT), Andrew Wiggins did a bit of everything (18/6/5/4/3) and Draymond Green had a near triple-double (12/12/8) in what was by far his best game of the series.

Curry led the way (34 points, 6/11 3PT), Andrew Wiggins did a bit of everything (18/6/5/4/3) and Draymond Green had a near triple-double (12/12/8) in what was by far his best game of the series. Celtics: Jaylen Brown (34 points) and Al Horford (19/14) played well, but Jayson Tatum was awful (13 points, 6/18 FG). So was Boston's bench, scoring just five points.

Data: NBA; Table: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: The Warriors' eighth championship breaks a tie with the Bulls for the third-most in NBA history. The Celtics remain tied with the Lakers for the most (17).

Every game this series was won by 10 or more points, a first in Finals history.

Curry has averaged 32.5 points per game in title-clinchers for his career, trailing only Michael Jordan (33.7).

Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a postseason.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has won 12% of all NBA Finals (nine of 76). Five as a player, four as a coach.

The big picture: Two babies born three years apart at Akron General Medical Center — LeBron James and Curry — are now responsible for eight NBA championships, six league MVPs and five Finals MVPs between them.

Looking ahead: The Warriors (5-1) are the early favorites to win the 2023 championship, followed closely by the Nets and Celtics (6-1), per Caesars.