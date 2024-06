Migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are now largely cut off from accessing the U.S. asylum system.

Why it matters: President Biden's long-anticipated executive order designed to respond to border surges went into effect immediately yesterday because of the current levels of illegal border crossings — triggering the administration's most aggressive border action to date.

Migrants who illegally cross the border could also face fast-tracked deportation, according to U.S. officials.

Zoom in: Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Sheriff Javier Salazar joined Biden at the White House for the announcement.

It's Nirenberg's second time this year standing by Biden on border-related news.

Reality check: Implementation could face challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union already announced plans to sue.

The U.S. depends on Mexico to take in migrants rejected under the order.

Congress has not provided any new funds to help carry out such a shift in process and policy.

State of play: The restrictions mirror actions taken by former President Donald Trump, later struck down by the courts.

Yes, but: Biden faced pushback on the action from Texas politicians from both parties.

"He has absolutely no intention of actually enforcing any of this. If he did, he would have enforced the law — as we've heard time and time again — at the beginning of his administration," Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said.

"This executive order is the wrong approach and goes too far," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) said in a statement.

What they're saying: The White House continues to blame Republicans for refusing to pass similar border measures through legislation that would have also beefed up resources for border agencies, among other things.

Between the lines: Border numbers have fallen drastically from a record high in December, and held relatively steady most of this year.