San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will join President Biden at the border in Brownsville on Thursday.
Why it matters: The trip places Nirenberg in the national spotlight on one of the top issues on Americans' minds in an election year.
San Antonio is a key pitstop along the path of many migrants before they reach their destinations elsewhere in the U.S.
What they're saying: Federal support has allowed San Antonio to manage migrant arrivals in a safe and humane way so far, Nirenberg said Wednesday. But he called on Congress to do more.
"We hope with enough local voices out there we can implore the speaker of the House to bring debate to the floor on solutions that will have a direct, positive impact to our communities," Nirenberg said.
Zoom in: Nirenberg told San Antonio City Council members in a Tuesday memo that he would reschedule Thursday's council meeting to make the trip to Brownsville.
Nearly 600,000 people have passed through San Antonio's migrant resource center, Centro de Bienvenida, since 2021, Nirenberg wrote.
The city and Catholic Charities has assisted them with the help of federal aid. Last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave $24.5 million to aid the city, Catholic Charities and other local nonprofits through September 2025.
"Safety is our number one priority as we work to humanely assist asylum seekers as they travel to their host family's destination within the United States," Nirenberg wrote.