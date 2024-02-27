Immigration surges to top concern for Americans, new poll finds

With President Biden and former President Trump making split-screen trips to the southwest border on Thursday, new data shows the issue is rising among voters.
Why it matters: Gallup polling out Tuesday morning shows Americans consider immigration the country's single most important problem for the first time since 2019.
By the numbers: The survey, conducted Feb. 1 to 20, found that the share of U.S. adults who rank "immigration" as the most important problem the country faces jumped from 20% last month to 28% this month.
- Immigration was previously tied with "government," per Gallup.
- Immigration is also the only issue to move meaningfully in the past month, Gallup said.
- The poll surveyed 1,016 adults and had a margin of error of ±4 percentage points.
The big picture: The economy (12%) and inflation (11%) were respondents' other top worries.
Between the lines: "The latest survey was conducted at a time when a bipartisan group of congressional senators reached an agreement on an immigration reform proposal," Gallup noted.
- That legislation failed to pass after House Republicans made clear it was dead on arrival in the lower chamber.
