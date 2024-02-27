Immigration surges to top concern for Americans, new poll finds

With President Biden and former President Trump making split-screen trips to the southwest border on Thursday, new data shows the issue is rising among voters. Why it matters: Gallup polling out Tuesday morning shows Americans consider immigration the country's single most important problem for the first time since 2019.

By the numbers: The survey, conducted Feb. 1 to 20, found that the share of U.S. adults who rank "immigration" as the most important problem the country faces jumped from 20% last month to 28% this month.

Immigration was previously tied with "government," per Gallup.

was previously tied with "government," per Gallup. Immigration is also the only issue to move meaningfully in the past month, Gallup said.

The poll surveyed 1,016 adults and had a margin of error of ±4 percentage points.

The big picture: The economy (12%) and inflation (11%) were respondents' other top worries.

Between the lines: "The latest survey was conducted at a time when a bipartisan group of congressional senators reached an agreement on an immigration reform proposal," Gallup noted.

That legislation failed to pass after House Republicans made clear it was dead on arrival in the lower chamber.

Go deeper: Biden's no-win immigration problem