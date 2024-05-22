Uvalde families reach settlement two years after school shooting

A memorial outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde one year after the shooting. Photo: Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images

Nineteen families of Robb Elementary School victims settled their suit against the city of Uvalde and have taken legal action against the Texas Department of Public Safety and the school district for the May 24, 2022, mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. Why it matters: The settlement with the city is a way for the community to heal while continuing to push for accountability from the state, following a January Department of Justice report that found lives would have been saved if not for failures at the hands of local and state police.

Driving the news: The families, represented by Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder PC and Guerra LLP, announced the settlement and lawsuit on Wednesday, two days before the two-year mark of the tragedy.

Zoom in: The city will use its insurance to pay a total of $2 million to the families, according to the firms representing the families.

The settlement also lists commitments from the city including the implementation of a "fitness for duty" standard for Uvalde police officers that will be coordinated with the DOJ and an agreement to work with the families on public safety risks.

There are also terms for maintenance of the cemeteries where the victims are buried.

What they're saying: Erin Rogiers, an attorney for the families, called the police response to the shooting an "absolute betrayal" on Wednesday.

"TXDPS had the resources, training and firepower to respond appropriately, and they ignored all of it and failed on every level. These families have not only the right but also the responsibility to demand justice, both for their own loss and to prevent other families from suffering the same fate," he said in a statement.

What's next: Ninety-two individual DPS officers are included in the suit against the state.

Uvalde school district employees Mandy Gutierrez and Pedro "Pete" Arredondo are also defendants. Gutierrez was the Robb Elementary principal at the time of the shooting and Arredondo was the district's police chief.

Arredondo was fired in August 2022.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with more details.