The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday to fire the school district's police chief for his handling of the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Why it matters: Pete Arredondo acted as the "incident commander" overseeing law enforcement's response to the school shooting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He has faced calls to be fired since it was revealed that 19 officers waited for nearly an hour in the hallways as the gunman barricaded himself in with victims.

Arredondo was placed on unpaid administrative leave and resigned from the Uvalde City Council shortly after the shooting.

Worth noting: Arredondo has countered that he never considered himself the incident commander and defended the police response in comments after the shooting.